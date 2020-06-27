Memorial services for Gonzalo Peralta will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Las Casitas Park in Emporia. Please bring your own lawn chairs, and wear face masks.
Memorial contributions may be given to his grandchildren and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
