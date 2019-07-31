Donna Lee Jamar, Ph.D., of Emporia, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was 85.
Donna was a professor of Education at Emporia State University.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at The Didde Catholic Campus Center in Emporia. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel in Topeka has the arrangements.
