The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia City Commission will make decisions related to road construction projects during its action session at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.
First, it will vote on whether to use $1.9 millison in Kansas Department of Transportation funding to pay for construction on Road 180 between Roads G and F5. KDOT would be responsible for all costs not to exceed $1.9 million and the city would be responsible for any costs beyond that amount.
The city has already entered a memorandum of understanding with Evergy in which the electric company agreed to pay $360,000 to pave Road 180 along its property and to sanitary sewer extension improvements.
The commission will also vote on issuing additional general obligation bonds for the improvement project on 30th Avenue between Prairie Street and Crestview Drive. The city has already handed out $753,000 in bonds, but because the scope of the work changed, the bids came in higher than that amount. The commission will decide whether to issue an additional $225,000.
Along with that, it will decide whether to issue bonds for the purchase of a Vactor truck for use by the water and wastewater departments. The total amount would be $500,000 to be split between the water and wastewater departments.
The commission will also hear a presentation from representatives of Empower House Ministries.
(0) comments
