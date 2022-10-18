The USD 253 Board of Education meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Every parent that has children in the district should be there to find out why there is such a lackadaisical response from the board and county attorney concerning the hazing and bullying that transpired in the locker room of Emporia High School.
I wonder if the response would be different if your daughters had been the victims.
Steve Hollar
Emporia
