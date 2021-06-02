Emporia State had 17 student-athletes recognized by the MIAA for their work in the classroom, highlighted by Blake Carroll earning MIAA Scholar-Athlete recognition.
Carroll was one of 21 student-athletes in the MIAA to earn the Scholar-Athlete distinction. A Scholar-Athlete is an individual who has a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.50 or better at the certifying member institution. They must also have at least two terms of attendance at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Carroll has a 3.94 GPA in psychology and was a Third-Team All-MIAA performer as a utility player. He was second in the MIAA and third in the nation with seven triples on the season. He is tied for fourth on the Emporia State single season triples list. He hit .275 with six homers, 33 runs score, 22 RBIs and six doubles on the year and had stolen nine bases in ten attempts. He started the last eight games in the outfield after starting 27 games at short stop and six games at second base.
A total of 206 baseball players earned MIAA Academic Honor Roll honors. To be recognized on the Academic Honor Roll list, one must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.00 or above at the certifying member institution. The individual must also have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Freshmen and other newcomers without two full terms of attendance will be announced later this summer after they have completed two semesters at Emporia State.
MIAA Scholar-Athletes
Blake Carroll Jr. 3.94 Psychology Wichita, Kan.
MIAA Academic Honor Roll
Coleton Crisp Sr. 3.93 Crime & Delinquency Studies Whitewater, Kan.
Jack Maki Jr. 3.85 Earth Science Andover, Kan.
Sam Chaput Jr. 3.79 Sport Leadership Boisbriand, Quebex
Javier Pena Jr. 3.63 Computer Science Kansas City, Kan.
Jarrett Seaton Jr. 3.54 Business Administration Omaha, Neb.
Alex DeBey Jr. 3.53 Accounting Leawood, Kan.
Dale Miller Jr. 3.53 Accounting Lawrence, Kan.
Ryan Krolokowski Sr. 3.51 Management Grand Island, Neb.
Sloan Baker Grad. 3.45/3.23 Health, Physical Education, Recreation Scott City, Kan.
Zach Olson RS-Fr. 3.38 Nursing Lee's Summit, Mo.
Tauren Langley Jr. 3.36 Psychology Edmonton, Alberta
Cooper Minnick Grad. 3.34/3.33 Business Administration Leon, Kan.
Sawyer Slayden Jr. 3.28 Business Administration Emporia, Kan.
Drew Repp Sr. 3.25 Management Topeka, Kan.
Brady Michel Sr. 3.04 Business Administration Great Bend, Kan.
Jake Barton Grad. 3.02/3.33 Health, Physical Education, Recreation Omaha, Neb.
