Some influencers in Emporia talk about a lack of housing. But more homes than you might think sit empty — and some have been unoccupied for years.
“We’ve got, in a recent count, over 130 vacant houses — that is, duplex or single-family,” City Housing Specialist Jeff Lynch said.
Lynch and the city’s Community Housing Board have called a special meeting for Thursday evening. It has two main topics: a potential city ordinance on vacant houses and registration of all rental property.
Empty homes are a concern in cities large and small. Several residents complained to the Madison City Council last week about absentee owners in other states letting properties become eyesores.
In Emporia, “it’s not as much as I may have guessed,” Lynch said. “Some of them, we can’t locate, even though they have local addresses.”
A few properties have been vacant for more than 10 years, he added.
“There are plans to apply for a grant to help owners get those back into production. Make them into livable houses again,” Lynch said.
The application would be for a state Modern Income Housing Grant, which the city has used to build new homes. Lynch said it also can be used to renovate existing homes.
So this proposal could help resolve the larger housing availability issue. The Sunflower Board of Realtors counted 29 active home listings in the Emporia area in May. Two years ago, the number was close to 100.
“It’s becoming a sizable issue because there aren’t that many housing choices for people looking for places to live,” Lynch said Monday.
When it comes to rentals, Lynch said the board is considering setting a standard that “ensures a standard quality” of apartments and duplexes.
Complaints about certain landlords have made the social media rounds for years. Lynch believes the seven board members have read some of that, while also gathering information from other sources.
“They want to explore the avenues that we could lay out to address those concerns,” Lynch said.
Lynch noted that one big question at the meeting will be how to enforce any housing rules which are adopted.
Thursday’s special “work session,” as Lynch called it, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in City Conference Room 1A/B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.