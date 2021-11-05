A fire call at an Emporia apartment complex Friday was out by the time crews arrived.
Battalion Chief Ryan Conley with the Emporia Fire Department said trouble was reported at the Village Apartments on Cottonwood Street around 9:40 a.m. They determined something on a stove caught fire briefly.
Crews stayed on the scene for close to an hour to make sure everything was under control. No one was hurt. There's no estimate yet on the amount of damage to the apartment.
