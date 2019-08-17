Special to The Gazette
Confused about your Medicare benefits? Wondering which plans cover what? Curious about the ins and outs of the different plan options?
A program next week will take the mystery out of Medicare benefits at a free program at 2 p.m. Thursday at Emporia Presbyterian Manor.
Rhonda Gordon, family and consumer sciences extension agent with K-State Research and Extension in Lyon County, will answer these questions and more at Demystifying Your Medicare Benefits.
Presbyterian Manor Marketing Director Crystal Stock will be on hand to discuss long-term care insurance and Medicaid as well.
RSVP to Crystal Stock at 620-343-2613 or cstock@pmma.org by Tuesday.
This event is part of Presbyterian Manor’s Just Ask series, a free, ongoing lifelong learning program featuring information from local, regional and national experts on topics of interest to older adults and their families.
