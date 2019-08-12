Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Criminal trespassing, 800 Merchant St., 1:03 p.m.
Animal bite, 700 Commercial St., 1:22 p.m.
Injury accident, W. 15th Ave. and Industrial Rd., 6:16 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1100 Market St., 7:09 p.m.
Attempt to locate, 1700 Del Oso Dr., 10:46 p.m.
Saturday
Animal at large, 3100 W. U.S. Highway 50, 7:10 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 500 Commercial St., 7:49 a.m.
Traffic stop, 10 block E. 8th Ave., 12:07 p.m.
Citizen community contact, 600 E. 12th Ave., 4:42 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Weaver St. and E. South Ave., 6:47 p.m.
Sunday
Criminal threat, 500 Mechanic St., 8:23 a.m.
Criminal trespassing, 900 Graphic Arts Road, 10:37 a.m.
Animal at large, 200 Neosho St., 2:42 p.m.
Fire – illegal burning, 900 Grand St, 8:46 p.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Injury accident, W. 15th Ave. and Industrial Rd., 6:16 p.m.
Saturday
Non-injury accident, Road K and Road 210, 4:08 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Weaver St. and E. South Ave., 6:47 p.m.
Sunday
Non-injury accident, Road H and Road 215, 9:34 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1300 Interstate 35, 11:12 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Criminal damage, 500 Mechanic St., 9:58 a.m.
Burglary, 400 Commercial St., 10:05 a.m.
Burglary, 1300 Sunnyslope St., 10:58 p.m.
Saturday
Theft, 100 Neosho St., 1:38 p.m.
Vehicle burglary, 2800 Bel Aire Dr., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Shoplifting, 1200 Merchant St., 5:03 p.m.
Courts
Bethene Hanks, 201 E. Seventh Ave., careless driving, Aug. 8
Grace Gordon, 913 Market St., MIP, Aug. 9
Natalie Boone, 1452 BB Rd., Toronto, KS, fail to yield, Aug. 9
Karsen Schultz, 913 Market St., turning lane violation and MIP, Aug. 9
Roberto Hernandez, 228 S. Constitution St., domestic battery, Aug. 10
Gregory Moellman, 816 Congress St., criminal trespass and littering, Aug. 10
Gregory Moellman, 816 Congress St., disorderly conduct, Aug. 10
Marco Hinostroza, 118 West St., suspended driver’s license, Aug. 10
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
