Local 4-Hers showed off their goats during the Lyon County Fair, Saturday morning.
A number of 4-Hers entered meat goats for showing this year. Meat goats are judged on a number of points, including health and physicality. They are also judged on their grace and walk, and overall attractiveness.
The Lyon County Fair Board made the decision to make the fair a strictly 4-H event last month amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While spectators are discouraged from coming to the fairgrounds this year, events and exhibits can be viewed online.
For information on events how to watch online visit www.facebook.com/LyonCountyFairBoard or www.lyon.k-state.edu/4-h/county_fair.
The fair runs through Saturday.
