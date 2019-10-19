EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
• Professional Musicians Jack Mouse and Janice Borla for putting on an improvisation workshop for area residents with special needs.
• Emporia City Commission candidates Joni Austenfeld, Susan Brinkman, Lisa Brittain, Rob Gilligan, Todd Maddox and Becky Smith for wanting to do their part for the community.
• USD 253 Board of Education candidates Jeremy Dorsey, Art Gutierrez Jr., Mallori Koci, Jeff Lutes, Grant Riles and Leslie Seeley for wanting to better Emporia’s schools.
• Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters for hosting forums for local candidates in the upcoming election.
• Emporia State 2019 Distinguished Alumni DeWayne Backhus, Phyllis Ericson, Christie L. Nixon, Mark Scoles and Robbie Young and Outstanding Recent Graduates Cassondra Boston Richards, Kelsey Ryan and Joshua Stock, all of whom were honored during Homecoming activities.
• Chase County Elementary Teacher Rachel Matile for putting her sixth-grade students through Social Skills Day.
• Emporia Main Street and the Downtown Emporia Bar Association for hosting another successful Oktoberfest.
• The Emporia Community Foundation for its contributions toward the betterment of Eastgate Plaza.
• All of the riders who participated in the 2019 Lap the Lakes bicycle ride.
• Emporia High School FFA students for teaching Village Elementary students about chicks.
• Flint Hills Technical College Dean of Instructional Services Kim Dhority for winning the Field Leadership Award from the Kansas Council for Workforce Education.
• Operations Manager for NFL Chaplains Phillip Kelley for speaking in Emporia.
• Maize High School student and Leukemia survivor Hannah Soderstrom for speaking at EHS about the importance of giving blood.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
