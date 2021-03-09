Sharon Ann Lake, 74, passed away Sunday, March 7th, 2021 at her home in Olpe, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 17th, 1946 in Emporia, KS the daughter of Everett Eugene Jacob and Phyllis Warren. Sharon graduated high school in Neosho Rapids in 1964 and later attended Beauty School in Topeka KS. After graduating Cosmetology School, she worked at Johns Salon of Beauty for 8 years. Then, she took time to start a family and raise her children and during that time worked from home as a hairdresser. She re-entered the workforce by becoming the hairdresser at Holiday Resort when her children were older. During this time, she met Marvin Lake who she later married on June 8th, 2003. She then worked in many salons including Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia, Sunset Manor in Waverly, Carol’s Beauty Shop in Waverly, she also worked from home and traveled to the High Rise and Broadview Towers in Emporia. She loved visiting with her clients and truly loved what she did.
Sharon was also a member of the Neosho Rapids Memorial United Methodist Church, and the United Methodist Women.
She will live on in the hearts and memories of her husband, Marvin Lake of Olpe; 3 daughters, Brenda Heins and her husband Tyson of Emporia, Richelle Smith and her husband Cory of Emporia and Cara Parsons and her husband Matt of Burlington; two brothers, Coburn Jacob of Mount Vernon, IN & Gus Jacob of KC, MO. She also has 2 stepdaughters, Kristina Rues of Emporia and Karri Culp of Topeka; six grandchildren and six step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Jacob and Phyllis Jacob.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 11th, 2021 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Burial will follow services at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Neosho Rapids. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 pm Wednesday evening at the Neosho Rapids United Methodist Church in Neosho Rapids. Memorial contributions may be made to the church and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home at PO Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
