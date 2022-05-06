The Emporia Gazette
Minor damage was reported following a fire scare at Whittier Place Apartments Friday morning.
According to Emporia Fire Department battalion chief Ryan Conley, fire crews were dispatched to Unit No. 115 at 1200 Whittier Place for reports of a structure fire. The call came in around 8:45 a.m.
“Initial information from our dispatch said there was a fire on a porch,” he said. “On our arrival, there was no active fire. We did notice there was a small char mark outside of the apartment, with some lingering smoke inside.”
Fire crews were not involved in extinguishing the blaze. Conley said the remaining smoke was removed with a battery operated large-volume fan.
Conley said he was glad the fire wasn’t more serious at the large, multi-famiy structure.
Fire crews stayed on the scene for about an hour to investigate the cause of the fire.
