Pastor Mark Adams is breathing a little easier these days.
More than a year after launching Embrace Church in Emporia, a church plant of Lamont Wesleyan Church, the church has relocated to 428 Union St.
After a year of searching for a bigger space to fulfill the needs of the community — they finally found a facility — to continue their mission to meet the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the community.
“It just quickly became too small. COVID definitely expedited that for us,” Adams said. “We tried to stay within the city and county’s guidelines for safe meeting and social distancing.”
Embrace Church launched in Jan. 2019 in 7 E. 4th Ave., a 300-square-foot storefront, with goals to serve the Emporia community and meet people where they are. With a small, but dedicated congregation, the church began its clothing ministry soon after Abundant Harvest discontinued its own clothing ministry.
The goal was to take donations from people for clothing and ensure the clothes are in good condition to giveaway, Adams said.
“Before COVID, it was about once every six weeks we would bring all the clothes out, set them all out and sort them the best that we can and allow anybody to come through and get what they needed,” he said. “It was really important to us that we never try to make people prove their need. If you showed up and you needed some clothes, then you could take whatever you needed.”
They were able to serve a need in the community without an application process. In their old space, used clothing was stored in a basement with limited storage space. But, after the city and county set COVID-19 guidelines due to the threat from the ongoing novel coronavirus earlier this year, Adams saw more difficulty following guidelines in a limited space.
“Moving into the new space allows us to set this up permanently,” Adams said, his excitement evident.
A new home
After looking at different buildings for the right price, location and still following COVID guidelines, Embrace finally found a new location that fits the church’s mission in the former Hope Free Methodist Church.
Just in the past month and a half, Adams and his leadership team have worked with the recently dissolved ministry to start using their facility.
“That was probably our biggest difficulty — was understanding the cost involved — even to update buildings,” Adams said. “We tried a few places on Commercial, but it just became cost prohibitive to change these buildings from retail or office into a building where … we could meet.”
Small space was another issue, but the Hope Free Methodist Church building provides them with more than 1,000-square feet of space.
“Additionally, because of the extra space that we will have, the worst thing we could do is be in this building and only meet for one hour a week and that is all we ever use it for,” Adams said. “So, one thing that is really important for us is that we live in such a way that empowers people to do the thing that they are called to do.”
The new building for Embrace allows them to put a roof over someone’s head and offer support. He expressed that is it important that people do not come to fill in seats, but to work with God. The building just facilitates what the church is meant to be — a community of believers — to understand, follow and be in a relationship with God.
“It is okay to come with questions. It is okay to come with doubts and not have everything figured out,” Adams said. “None of us have everything figured out, but we want to partner with people in their journey of faith. We want to bring them closer to God.”
He emphasizes that he wants people to know that Embrace believes in them.
“I love people’s stories and I want people to understand that it is okay to show up and not have everything figured out and to have questions. To have more questions than you do answers,” he said. “I want people to know that Embrace is a safe place to be unsure. We are all like that, we all have doubts, we all have questions, we all have uncertainties and it is okay to start there. It is okay to be in that place.”
Embrace Church believes that God designs every single person with a unique purpose. Embrace is there to equip people to do the thing that God called them to do. They welcome everyone regardless of political ideology, race, nationality, language or gender.
“We get that sometimes people have doubts about faith and that is okay,” Adams said. “The Bible is filled with people who question their faith, but God still cares for them and so do we.”
Join Embrace at 10:30 a.m. Sundays both in person and live on Facebook @embraceemporia.
Visit their website at https://www.embraceks.church for more information about the congregation or to sign up for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.