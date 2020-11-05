The Emporia Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted Thursday to delay the implementation of district “Step 3” which would’ve allowed for increased building populations at Emporia High School and Emporia Middle School.
The schools will remain under their current delivery models until further action is taken by the board, which agreed the decision was an obvious one due to a recent spike in local COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday afternoon, the county contains 209 active cases of the virus which marks the highest daily total since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March.
“I made that motion to move to Step 3 [last week], and I felt confident in it,” said Board Member Art Gutierrez. “I still feel like the mitigation strategies we have in place are doing well, but at this point in time with this number of cases, I can’t support moving to Step 3.”
“I was in favor of moving to Step 3, but none of us knew what was going to happen in the five, six or seven days after that,” added Board President Mike Crouch.
USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case said the biggest obstacle the district would face moving forward was its continued battle for adequate staffing, something he said had been limited all year long.
“I think staffing levels are going to be our biggest challenge as far as keeping schools open, and I think that’s probably a common theme across the state,” Case said. “Our substitute teacher numbers are low. We have spread staff as thin as we can spread them in all buildings... all of those mitigation strategies we’ve been using have caused us to have no play and no wiggle room as far as who we can have help out and fill in.”
While no further action was taken during Thursday’s abbreviated special meeting, board members encouraged Case — and the district’s COVID-19 advisory committee — to consider contingency plans for the rest of the semester, especially for upcoming holiday breaks.
“I don’t know what a step back would be, or what would trigger that...” Gutierrez said. “Knowing that we have a plan for those cases [is important for our staff]. I’m still getting emails from teachers that are concerned about plans for Step 3 and also what’s going to happen if we go back to Step 1 or go remote.”
The Emporia Public Schools Board of Education will meet again next Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. A livestream of the meeting will be available at www.usd253.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.