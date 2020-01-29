Hand in Hand Hospice Director Andrea Elwood will present “Hospice Myths” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Emporia Place, 1200 W. 12th Ave.
The discussion will center on what hospice is and what it isn’t, and answer questions people may have about who can receive hospice.
Learn about the common myths surrounding hospice care and how it can benefit your family.
Call 342-1000 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.