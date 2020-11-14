Despite a sharp rise in active COVID-19 cases in the Lyon County community throughout the week, social media reaction regarding USD 253’s Wednesday vote to move to remote-only education for grade 3-12 students remained mixed.
Most were on board with the decision, saying they wished similar action was taken at an earlier date.
“It’s hard to be happy with schools remote only because it means our numbers are crazy high,” read a comment posted to the Gazette Facebook page by area resident Whitney Mills-Johnson. “I support the school board’s motion though. These are scary times and even though remote learning can be rough, our kids are safe and we’re eliminating our potential for getting Covid from one source. But possibly this can keep the spread of the flu and RSV down as well. Stay strong. In all of this I’ve learned that our teachers should be dubbed saints for their patience and perseverance. This is hard for everyone. Please be kind. We will get through it.”
“Thank you school board,” agreed commenter Jennifer Pesina. “We have to keep our kids, teachers and staff well! It’s a horrible decision...however every attempt and precaution was made and it just isn’t working like so many had hoped. Prayers for all in our community.”
Many others on Facebook approved of the decision in theory, but worried additional votes to allow extracurricular activities would quickly derail the district’s goals of reducing virus spread.
“Last March, the NCAA & high schools cancelled tournaments,” warned Julie Bolen. “We now know the virus is more dangerous as it is aerosolized and yet indoor sports are continuing. We are potentially on the verge of a bigger Covid catastrophe.”
Parents with multiple students raised additional concerns about households with mixed education plans.
“I find it interesting that there are kids with siblings and while one stays home the other goes in person, which still presents safety issues when they clearly live together,” wrote Katie Weeks.
For some, the move was a complete non-starter altogether, with scheduling issues and the potential for declining instructional quality mentioned as the plan’s biggest downfalls.
“Is the State going to pay for sitters?” asked Laura Durham Watts.
“The evidence that all of THIS has a negative effect and, overall, is unnecessary, completely overshadows anything else,” added part of a lengthy criticism posted by Conner Rush. “More people are affected by rulings such as this (and an abundance of other examples that have been brought on by this virus) than what people are actually afraid of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.