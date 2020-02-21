TOPEKA — One down, two to go.
Emporia High senior Reed Slayden held a commanding lead on the field after the first round of dives at the 5-1A State Meet on Thursday night in Topeka.
Slayden’s score of 207.20 is more than 30 points ahead of Salina South’s Isaac Frost, who sits in second after the completion of the preliminary round.
There is still two more rounds of dives to go, with the semifinals beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka.
The finals will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
