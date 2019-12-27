Thelma Ann Fox of Emporia died on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. She was 85.
Thelma was a registered nurse in the Minneola area for many years.
A private service will take place at a later date. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
