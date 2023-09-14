The City of Emporia's water woes continued into Thursday with a number of water main breaks reported, compounding ongoing water infrastructure challenges.
According to City Communications Manager Christine Torrens, city crews were on the scene of as many as five breaks across the city before noon.
Torrens said aging infrastructure and maintence at one of the water towers was the reason for the recent rash of water main breaks this week.
"The City currently has one of its two water towers offline to perform maintenance on the interior of the bowl," Torrens told The Gazette Thursday. "This has created a shift in the pressure pattern for the City's water system and is causing fluctuations in pressure. That combined with 80 to 100-year-old pipe exploits weaknesses in the pipes and is causing breaks."
Thursday's water main breaks included the north side of Flint Hills Technical College, Yucca Drive, 12th Avenue and Stanton Street, the 2200 block of Redwood Drive, and 15th Avenue between West and Rural streets.
The breaks followed Wednesday's water water, which was issued followed a 20-inch line break on Prairie Street. Torrens said that pipe was installed in 1926.
"The watch was rescinded once the pipe was isolated," she said. "About three hours ago it was posted that select fire hydrants are open to relieve pressure on the waterline system."
Due to the excess pressure on water lines, Torrens said the city has opened "selected water hydrants" in order to help reduce pressure levels. Repairs have been made throughout the day.
"Currently, we have enough water to meet our demand, and usage can continue as normal," she said.
