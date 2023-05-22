The William Allen White Library announced Monday two summer camp options on the Emporia State University campus for children ages 8 - 11.
Staffed by experienced librarians and faculty, camp sessions will be offered for children ages 8-11 in grades 3-6 for one week. Families may choose to register for one half-day session or both sessions.
Codebreakers Camp invites campers to learn a variety of fun codes and ciphers and then use them to solve breakout room-style puzzles and challenges. After learning the secrets of cryptology, campers will challenge each other by creating codes and puzzles of their own. Finally, campers will work together to create their own escape room for families to enjoy.
In Camp Hollywood, campers will learn the basics of filmmaking, including writing a script, storyboarding, lighting and shooting a performance, and video editing. Working in small groups, campers will create a short film. The camp will end with a film premiere and families are invited to attend.
Camps will run June 19-23.
The cost for campers is $50 for one session or $80 for those that choose to do both sessions, or a full-day. Each session is capped at 25 campers. Registration is available now at the Emporia Recreation Center’s website at https://www.emporiarec.org/276/Day-Camps.
Please direct any questions to Alex Mosakowski at 620-341-5043 or amosakow@emporia.edu.
