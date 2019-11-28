Lyon County Commissioners approved a minor plat application which would allow for future construction of Evergy facilities during an action session Wednesday morning.
City of Emporia Planning and Zoning Officer Joe Foster approached the board with details of the plat, saying it would be located at 1771 Road G just outside the city limits within the Metropolitan Planning Area. As part of the motion, commissioners also agreed to change the area from an agricultural designation to a light industrial designation.
“The Planning Commission did hear the minor plat application and made a change extending the right-of-way from 25 feet to 40 feet,” Foster said. “That will help meet future demands as Road 180 gets improved. The plat itself is an approximately 20-acre single plot that will meet the needs of Evergy/Westar as they are proposing to expand.”
At this point in time, the sale of the land is still being negotiated with Evergy, but is expected to be made final in the coming weeks. Construction in the area is not expected to begin fully for a couple more years as the City of Emporia works on improving nearby roads.
“The city is currently in the process of drafting a memo of understanding with Evergy in regard to road and sewer improvements in that area,” Foster said. ”It’s my understanding that once the property is acquired, they’ll then sign that memo. Once they start construction — which could come sometime in 2022 or 2023 — they would annex into the city at that time … Evergy is planning to relocate all their local offices and their equipment to one sight.”
In other business, Lyon County Emergency Management Director Jarrod Fell approached the board for approval on additional electrical installment costs at the Lang Substation’s radio site building. Once renovations are completed, the location will be used to improve emergency communication services across the county’s more rural areas.
“[Evergy] basically informed us that the building they currently have at their radio tower requires 200-amp service,” Fell said. “That’s the same service we require for our building as well. They said it would take in excess of what was quoted to us from Lyon-Coffey Electric to update their little substation that feeds that building. Basically, we’re better off going through Lyon-Coffey Electric.”
The new bid — which was unanimously approved by commissioners — is for approximately $19,000.
During the meeting, commissioners also:
• Approved a quote from Max Welding Supplies of Emporia for a Trailblazer 324 Welder in the amount of $6,697.
• Approved a quote from Max Welding Supplies of Emporia for a Big Blue 400 Pro Welder in the amount of $12,090
