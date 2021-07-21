Emporia High girls wrestler Madelynn Griffin went 1-2 while representing Team Kansas at the 2021 U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16U Nationals in Fargo, N.D., on Tuesday.
Wrestling in the 127-lb. class in the girls junior freestyle bracket, Griffin opened with a loss to Skyler Little Soldier of Minnesota in the round of 64.
After moving into the consolation bracket, she went on to defeat Ashley Villa of Illinois in a victory by fall. She then ended with a loss to Alley Altringer of Minnesota 12-0.
Griffin was one of 20 athletes to wrestle for the Kansas girls junior freestyle team.
This year is the 50th anniversary of the week-long Junior and 16U Nationals, which now includes men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s freestyle. It is being held at the FargoDome on the campus of North Dakota State University and is set to conclude on Friday.
