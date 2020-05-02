No vehicles were involved in a Saturday morning incident, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.
Around 8:45 a.m., scanner traffic indicated an injury accident at 831 Road H in Olpe, about 13 miles south of Emporia.
Sheriff's Sergeant Doug Stump told The Emporia Gazette this afternoon that the incident was a "construction-related accident" did not involve any vehicles.
No further information will be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.