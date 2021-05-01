“Aftershocks,” by Nadia Owusu. Simon & Schuster, 2021. $26.
What do most of us have in common with Nadia Owusu? She is a 39-year-old mixed-race woman who holds a master of fine arts degree, although she works as an urban planner in Brooklyn. She has bounced around the world, from Africa to Europe to the United States, living a life of experiences we probably couldn’t imagine.
So what do we share with Owusu? As we learn from “Aftershocks,” a slim volume that she modestly terms a memoir, we probably have more in common than we might realize at first.
Born in Tanzania to an Armenian mother and a Ghanaian father, Owusu moved from one place to another throughout her childhood. Her father, whom she presents as a charming, loving man, was an employee of the United Nations. His work took the family all over the world until Owusu’s mother mysteriously separated from the family early in her daughter’s life. She would reappear from time to time, never staying long, an occasional parent whose absences confused the girl.
When Owusu was about 7 years old, her mother was with the family in Rome when news broke of an earthquake in Armenia. Owusu remembers being concerned with the particulars of an earthquake, fascinated and horrified at the prospect of a disaster that was followed by aftershocks, as the damaged area resettled itself.
It was a severe shock when, at 14, she learned that her beloved father had died. The news was delivered by the woman who was then her stepmother. Although they both loved Owusu’s father, they had little use for each other and the relationship varied from tenuous to openly hostile. The aftershocks of the loss of her father reverberated for a long time, especially when the stepmother revealed a bit of perhaps shameful information about his death. Was it truth or a malicious fabrication? Owusu didn’t know.
From such a beginning, Owusu was drawn to self-assessment, to learning why life seemed to be a series of shocks, aftershocks and — as she would eventually realize — foreshocks that could be recognized as predecessors of disaster. It’s this pattern that draws the reader in, as the differences in life experiences pale before the similarities. We all face events that reveal, for better or worse, the deceptions we labor under every day. It’s up to each of us to sort them out and see the pattern that shapes our lives.
“Aftershocks” is a beautifully written, engrossing story of a childhood that takes a long time to blossom. Owusu seeks stability, looking for a center that will hold, despite the inevitable changes that come from living.
Most of us haven’t experienced the exotic locales of Owusu’s life, but I’ll be surprised if her book doesn’t strike a chord of recognition and a sense that mixes loss and hope when the book ends. “Aftershocks” is truly a rewarding read.
Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.