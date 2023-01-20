Residents trapped on balconies are being helped down by fire crews Friday morning, while others who are unable to come down ladders are being cared for as well.
The rescues come as fire crews are on scene at a reported structure fire at the Four Seasons Apartments complex Friday morning.
The call came in around 9:30 a.m. from 2230 Prairie St., in a basement apartment. Smoke and flames are visible, according to scanner traffic.
We will update with more information as it becomes available.
This is a change of pace, normally my apartment is under water.
