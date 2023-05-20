It’s no secret that small businesses play a critical role in creating jobs, driving economic growth, and contributing to the overall well-being of communities across the country. Especially in smaller towns and cities, they are the backbone of the local economy, providing essential goods and services.
Spring offers a good reminder of the importance of these entrepreneurs’ contributions, with National Small Business Week, Small Business Month, and other recognitions celebrated in May. The Center for Rural Affairs offers information for both business people and consumers on not only surviving, but thriving in smaller communities.
The Center for Rural Affairs’ mission is to establish strong rural communities, social and economic justice, environmental stewardship, and genuine opportunity for all while engaging people in decisions that affect the quality of their lives and the future of their communities. We live in an era of profound change when institutions, policy, and life are being fundamentally reshaped. It is a critical time for people of conscience to work together in guiding change to reflect our highest values.
For consumers, May is a great time to research what’s available right in their community, instead of hitting the road (and burning gallons of expensive gas) to shop at larger chain stores in more metropolitan areas. Directories and websites listing local businesses can be a good starting point, in addition to local newspapers, radio, and social media, as small businesses often use them to advertise their services.
It’s important to be patient, as some local businesses do not always carry the same selection as larger chains and may need to make an order to provide the goods you are seeking. But these smaller businesses almost always offer unique products not available elsewhere. Here are some examples:
F Local farmers markets: Farmers markets are the place to find fresh produce, and artisanal food products like cheeses, baked goods, and jams.
F Independent bookstores: These businesses offer a curated selection of books, often with a focus on local authors and topics.
F Craft breweries and distilleries: Increasing in popularity, many of these businesses offer unique, locally made beers and spirits.
F Clothing boutiques: Independent boutiques often offer unique, locally made clothing and accessories.
F Home goods and decor shops: These shops can offer unique and interesting products that are locally made, often with a focus on sustainable and eco-friendly materials.
Locally-based services: Businesses such as local grocery and hardware stores, salons, restaurants, and other services keep small communities thriving.
You can find small businesses of every kind described above here in our area. Check the searchable membership listing page on our website at emporiakschamber.org for information about local businesses and their products and services.
You can also listen to our “T with the Chamber” podcasts for more in-depth information about people, places, and things that make our community special at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-YGPLtpTxQ
When consumers shop locally, everyone wins, as the money stays in the community, supports other local businesses, and contributes to the overall economic health of the area. Make the commitment this May to shop local first, and be part of our community’s growth.
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.