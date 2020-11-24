Alfonso Roa Negrete of Emporia died November 20, 2020 at Stormont Vail. He was 55.
Alfonso worked at Hostess.
Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. November 28, 2020 at Charter Funerals which has the arrangements.
Updated: November 24, 2020 @ 3:09 pm
