Lyon County Public Health reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 recoveries, pushing the number of active cases up to 165 after the long holiday weekend, Monday afternoon.
One new death was confirmed, bringing the total number of COVID-related fatalities to 60. Three death certificates are pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Overall, there have been 3,395 positives recorded since March, including 3,170 recoveries.
The state reported an increase of 3,572 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its first update since Friday, pushing the statewide total to 231,317 since the outbreak started.
The state’s death total grew by 18 to 2,897 and hospitalizations increased by 52 to 6,955 since the outbreak started.
The economy continues improving in nine Midwest and Plains states but business leaders are less optimistic after the latest surge in coronavirus cases in the region, according to a new monthly survey released Monday.
The overall index for the region suggests strong growth even though it dipped to 64.1 in December from November’s 69. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession.
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, said the manufacturing sector has been growing steadily since restrictions related to the virus started to be relaxed in the spring, but current activity still remains below the level it was at before the pandemic began.
Goss said the survey’s confidence index suggests business leaders are worried about the economy after the recent growth in virus cases across the region. The confidence index dipped into negative territory at 45.8 in December from November’s neutral score of 50.
Companies were still hiring last month, but the pace of job growth slowed. The employment index declined to 57.7 in December from November’s 63.1. Goss said the region still has 4.7% fewer jobs now than when the pandemic began — a decrease of about 655,000 jobs.
The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
According to the Associated Press, the state’s overall index for December decreased to 55.3 from 60.1 in November. Components of the index were: new orders at 62.7, production or sales at 58.2, delivery lead time at 65.6, employment at 44.2, and inventories at 45.6. Since the onset of COVID-19 in February, the Kansas economy has lost a net of 69,000 nonfarm jobs, or 4.8%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Top performing industry for 2020: construction.
