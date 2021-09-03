Bobby Davis Commons, 93, of Emporia, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor.
Bob was born September 28, 1927 at Neodesha, Kansas, to David Bingley and Amye Alta (Davis) Commons. He married Betty Jo Penna on August 7, 1949 in Topeka, Kansas. They shared 67 years of marriage together.
Bob graduated from Virgil High School in Virgil, Kansas. He served a 3-year enlistment in the U.S. Army Air Corps and was in the Air Force Reserve for three additional years. Following active duty, he returned to attend Washburn University and later transferred to what is now Emporia State University. A B.S. degree was earned in 1951 and a Master’s degree in 1956. Over a 40-year period, he served as a teacher and administrator in the public schools at Quincy, Lebo, Meade, Cottonwood Falls, Americus and Emporia. He retired in 1990.
Bob was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Emporia. Other organizations to which he belonged were: life member of the National Education Association; local and state Retired Teachers Associations; National Association of Secondary School Principals; life member of Miriam Chapter #14, O.E.S., Emporia; Emporia Lodge #12, AF&AM; Scottish Rite, Valley of Topeka; Arab Temple, A.A.O.N.M.S., Topeka (Outer Guard 2002); Royal Order of Jesters, Topeka Court #125, Topeka; American Legion, Post #5, Emporia; Arab Temple Cartoon Unit (Director 1997 to 2001 and Secretary for several years); and Neosho Valley Shrine Club (President 1997).
Surviving family members include: two sons, Steve Commons (Pam) of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Mark Commons (Brenda) of Topeka, Kansas; a brother, Monte (Theresa) Commons of Littleton, CO; five granddaughters, Michelle Carmitchel and Stephanie Billet both of Basehor, Kansas, Tina Commons of Wichita, Kansas, Amy Wiggs of Topeka, Kansas and Jenny Morrison of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and two sisters, Jo Ann Commons and Meredith Embrey.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Emporia First United Methodist Church, 823 Merchant, Emporia, Kansas 66801. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. Memorial contributions to Shriners Hospitals or Emporia State University Foundation Commons Family Scholarship can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
