Emporia Senior Center Executive Director Ian Boyd sent a written release updating the center's plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. See the release in full here:
"On March 13, 2020, the Board of Directors voted to approve my recommendation of closing the facility and suspending all services until March 30th, 2020. This is due to concerns related to COVID-19 and to protect our Organization and Membership as a precautionary measure.
Information and evidence continue to show that older adults and those with serious chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk of getting seriously ill from the Coronavirus.
Today, I am amending this decision amid further concerns which jeopardize the health and safety of Lyon County’s seniors. Effective immediately, the ESC will remain closed until May 4th, 2020.
This decision is not made lightly or in vain. I wish to convey to the community and our membership that the senior center is a vital community hub which offers resources, advocacy, social and recreational programming, which all promote health, safety and well-being. Additionally, my concerns would be for those who suffer from symptoms of mental health, and, of those who are caregivers with loved ones with advanced disease.
In the next few days, the operations of the ESC will change to maintain at least verbal contact with our members. I would encourage everyone to keep looking up and know that this test shall pass in time.
Please feel free to email Director@emporiaseniorcenter.org or call the ESC at (620) 343-3160 should you have any concerns or questions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.