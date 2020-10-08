United Way of the Flint Hills invites area residents to participate in the inaugural Tastiest Taco event.
In an effort to encourage community members to patronize local restaurants, and as part of its annual fundraising drive, the United Way is partnering with locally-owned restaurants in the Flint Hills to bring you the Tastiest Taco contest. Participants will purchase a “Passport to Tacos” which is good for one taco at each of the participating restaurants from Oct. 23 through Nov. 7. Participants are encouraged to buy additional food and drink items to support local restaurants during a difficult time.
After sampling tacos, the “taco experts” will be encouraged to take good notes and vote on the Tastiest Taco in the Flint Hills. One establishment will be named the winner on Nov. 11; a variety of other categories will give restaurants the opportunity to receive recognition for their outstanding or unique creations.
Restaurants featuring tacos in this event are: Ad Astra Food & Drink (Strong City), Amanda’s Bakery & Cafe, Billy Bob’s, Bruff’s Bar & Grill, Casa Ramos Mexican Restaurant, Coach’s Grill and Bar, Commercial St. Diner, Grand Central Hotel & Grill (Cottonwood Falls), Harry and Lloyd’s (Americus), Jacalito Family Restaurant (Strong City), Radius Brewing Company, Rolling Hills Bar and Grill (Americus), Taco Express, Tacqueria El Marmol, The Heidi Inn (Lebo), The Sweet Granada and Tortas El Toro
To purchase a Ticket to Tacos, stop by the United Way office (masks required) at 702 Commercial, or one of the participating restaurants. Tickets will be available on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and throughout the event. Tickets to Tacos will be $20 each. Every year, United Way supports programs and services that are crucial to our community. Your participation will help provide funding necessary to improve the education, health, and financial stability of our community, while also bringing business to the variety of restaurants in the Flint Hills.
