Special to The Gazette
Julia Zinke, a student at Flint Hills Technical College, was the recipient of a $300 scholarship from The Altrusa Club of Emporia to help with expenses for the Skills USA National Leadership & Skills Conference held in Atlanta, Georgia.
The conference is held during the week of June 18- 24.
Finke received first place in the Baking/Pastry division at the State USA Skills Conference. The Altrusa Club received the scholarship from Dorine Harter’s Memorial Fund. Dorine was a long-time member of Altrusa and an avid supporter of the Emporia community.
Altrusa is a local community of women that provide support to local charities.
