Pauline Anita O’Connor Arb Baxter, age 86, of Madison, Kansas, passed away July 23, 2021. She was born on December 28, 1934, at home in rural Hartford. She was the daughter Charley Finace “Bud” O’Connor, Elizabeth Irene Wheeler O’Connor. She grew up on the farm east of Hartford in Coffey County. She attended Sunny Dale District 17, and graduated from Strawn High School in 1952. Following graduation, Pauline worked in the Coffey County Clerk’s office. Later she worked in the County Treasurer’s office, and was Coffey County Treasurer for 4 years. Pauline had several foster children over the years. She was also caregiver to Betty Gableman for over 25 years, and her aunt Elsie Nelson for several years. Pauline loved to cook and play the piano.
Pauline married Joseph Melvin Arb on December 27, 1953 in Strawn. He passed away in 1960. They had one son, David Eugene Arb. She married Charles Richard Baxter on June 7, 1961. Richard passed away in June 1994. Later she had a long time companion, Preston Pierce. He passed away December 15, 2020. Pauline’s dog Ruby was a special friend to her. Ruby had to be put to sleep, after 18 years with Pauline and Preston, on March 19, 2021. Pauline requested that Ruby’s ashes be buried with her.
Pauline was also preceded in death by her parents; a step-son, James Baxter; and her brother-in-law, Richard Schmidt. She is survived by her son, David, and his wife, Debra, of Emporia; her 3 grandchildren, Jed Arb, April Arb and Ashley Arb; and great grandchildren, Levi Blythe, Alyssa Arb, Brookly Moore and Carter Topper; her sister, Catherine Schmidt, of Hartford; several nieces and nephews, Warren Schmidt (Sharon) and Loraine Zweimiller (Brian), Hartford, Vivan Prose (Richard) and Gayla Proehl (Randy), Emporia, Darice Todd (Brian), Kirksville, MO, Stuart Schmidt (Mary), Brewster, KS, Marcia Hermesch (Doug), Belvue, KS, Karen Gillespie (Jeff), Colony, KS, and several of her cousins in the area.
Graveside service will be Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Lincoln Cemetery, west of Lebo, Kansas. Family will receive friends at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home Wednesday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 PM. Burial will be in Lincoln Cemetery, Lebo, KS. Roberts Blue Barnett Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
