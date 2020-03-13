Lloyd Dean Steele, age 81, of Cassville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home.
He was born March 12, 1938 in Benedict, Kansas the son of Walter Marshall and Dorothy (Julian) Steele, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was a brother, Gary Steele.
Surviving are one sister, Marjorie Shockley of Buffalo, Kansas; a nephew, Terry Shockley and his wife Beth of Buffalo, Kansas and two nieces, Rhonda Sizemore and her husband Terry of Buffalo, Kansas and Leslie Steele of San Diego, California and an extended lake family.
Lloyd grew up and received his education in Kansas, graduating from Midway High School. He went on to receive his Master’s Degree in both Mathematics and Psychology. Most of his life was spent as a teacher, coach and counselor at Colony, Emporia and Ottawa, Kansas and later at Aurora, Pierce City and Exeter, Missouri. He originated the Glaciers Edge Basketball Tournament in Emporia, Kansas and was inducted into the Kansas Coaches Hall of Fame in 2000.
In the early 1960’s Lloyd spent his summers at Table Rock Lake and in 1988 moved from Ottawa, Kansas to Cassville to make his home. He was an avid water skier and taught numerous people to water ski and snow ski.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.
