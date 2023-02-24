Doris Ann Redeker of Olpe died on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at her home in rural Olpe. She was 87.
Doris was born on November 26, 1935 in the Maydale Community south of Olpe the daughter of Paul and Regina Schafer Kuhlmann. She married Jerry Redeker on February 20, 1954 at Maydale. He survives.
Surviving family members include: husband, Jerry Redeker of the home; sons, Gary (Debbie) Redeker, Abner (Angela) Redeker, and Kevin (Michelle) Redeker all of Olpe; daughters, Delores (Mike) Heins, Debbie (Dave) Cole, Connie (Gary) Stead, and Donna (Rich) Sleezer all of Olpe; grandchildren, Lori Bishop, BJ (Natasha) Heins, Kyle (Dana) Cole, Jake (Heather) Cole, Megan (Andrew) Wiederholt, Matt (Ashley) Redeker, Jenna (John) Moyer, Julie Glass, Lee Redeker, Trey Stead, Robert King, Wyatt (Kendra) Redeker, Wylie Redeker, Logan, Courtney and Carrie Sleezer, Dylan (Jenna) Redeker, Maddy and Colton Redeker; sixteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Roy Kuhlmann and Richard (Wilma) Kuhlmann both of Emporia; sister, Dorothy Schmidt of Olpe; sister-in-law, Barbara Redeker of Emporia and Betty Kuhlmann of Homer Glen, Illinois.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Sonny Kuhlmann, Robert Kuhlmann, Arnold Kuhlmann; and grandson, Cody Cole.
Doris ran an Upholstery Business from the 1960’s until her death. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Ann’s Altar Society.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 27, 2023 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olpe with burial following at the St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 6:00 p.m. until the rosary at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the church. Memorial contributions to St. Joseph Parish Building Fund or the Knights of Columbus can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
