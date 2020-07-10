Marilyn Joann Black of Emporia died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home. She was 63.
Marilyn was born on March 16, 1957 in Toledo, Ohio the daughter of John and Doris Dunbar Suess. She married James Darrell Black on June 25, 1985 in Toledo, Ohio and recently celebrated their 35th Anniversary.
Surviving family members include: husband, James Darrell Black of Emporia; sons, Conrad Black of Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Ryan Black of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Anna Black of Emporia, Kansas; grandchildren, Jude Black, Zek Black, Levi Black, Shilo Black, Lottie Black, and Titus Black; brothers, Tommy Suess of Toledo, Ohio, Jeff Suess of Toledo, Ohio, and Casey Tabor of Costa Rica.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Colleen Suess.
Marilyn was a missionary to Thailand and a member of 12th Avenue Baptist Church, Emporia.
There will be a Memorial for Marilyn on Monday, July 13th at 9 a.m. - 1892 Burlingame Rd., Emporia, followed by a private family gathering. The service will be held outside. If you plan to attend, please dress for warm weather, and bring a folding chair or blanket. Dress will be casual in honor of Marilyn (shorts and a t-shirt are more than welcome). In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that a memorial gift be made to Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church. This gift will go toward a special project for the Children’s Ministry (Marilyn loved children!). Envelopes will be provided at the service or you can send them to the funeral home. If you need additional information, please contact the office (620) 342-8830. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
