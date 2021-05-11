Emporia State catcher Cooper Minnick has been named the MIAA Baseball Hitter of the Week for his efforts last week. The senior catcher slashed .538/.533/.846 with a 1.379 OPS as Emporia State took two of three from Pittsburg State to secure a spot in the MIAA Tournament.
Minnick opened the series going 4-for-5 with two runs scored in the Hornets 11-10 win on Friday. He followed that with a 1-for-4 effort with an RBI and a walk in ESU's 11-4 victory to sweep the double header. In the final game, he was 2-for-4 and tied the game at 7-7 in the seventh inning with a solo homer in the 9-7 loss.
Behind the plate he held the Gorillas, who were leading the MIAA in stolen bases, to just two steals in the three games.
On the season the Leon, Kan., native leads the MIAA in stolen base against percentage, throwing out 18 of 42 would be base stealers. At the plate he is ranked fourth in on base percentage and stolen bases, sixth in batting average and eighth in runs scored.
The Hornets will begin play in the MIAA Tournament Opening Round Series at Central Missouri. The best of three series starts at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 at Crane Stadium/Tompkins Field in Warrensburg, Mo.
