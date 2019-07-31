No one was transported after a rollover accident on South Avenue early Wednesday afternoon.
At about 2 p.m. Wednesday, scanner traffic indicated an injury accident near the alleyway at 615 E. South Ave.
When emergency crews arrived, they found a Chevy 1500 pickup truck on its side a few feet off of the roadway.
"The car was going westbound on South Avenue from S. East, lost control of the vehicle and flipped," Emporia Police Department Patrol Officer Alec Ford said.
Ford said nobody involved required medical transport.
"There were no serious injuries, no one was transported," he said. "They got some scrapes and bruises, but nothing serious."
Ford said the accident is still under investigation at this time, but the driver will likely be cited for reckless driving.
Names of those involved have not been released. We will update this story when more information is available.
