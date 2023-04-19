Chase County law enforcement confirmed a tornado touched down in Strong City at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northern Chase County Wednesday night.
The warning remains in effect through 8:45 p.m.
The NWS first reported a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located about 11 minutes northeast of Florence, moving east at 30 miles per hour.
Tornadoes and hail up to three inches in diameter are possible. The storm was expected to hit Cottonwood Falls and Strong City by 8:30 p.m.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur.
Other impacted areas include Saffordville, Elmdale, Hymer, and Strong City.
