Two women were hospitalized after their UTV overturned near Neosho Rapids Wednesday afternoon.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Tera Gifford, Lyon County deputies along with District 5 first responders and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were dispatched to the 1800 block of Road 150 at 4:16 p.m. for reports of an injury accident involving a UTV rollover.
Gifford said in a written release that 41-year-old Heather Finnerty, of Hartford, was driving a 2021 Honda Talon X eastbound when she left the roadway to turn around in a field. She took the turn too fast and the vehicle rolled to its side.
Finnerty and her passenger, 19-year-old Brooke Finnerty, of Manhattan, were both transported to Newman Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
Neither occupant was wearing their seatbelt.
