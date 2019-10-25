JOPLIN, Mo. — The Emporia State women's soccer team got another goal from freshman Mackenzie DiMarco on Friday night, helping to defeat Missouri Southern by a 3-1 margin.
The win was Emporia State's 10th of the season.
The Hornets got a header from Kennedy Hoffman in the 15th minute of play to get on the scoreboard, but added two more goals by halftime. DiMarco scored from a cross pass by sophomore Rachel Marshall in the 36th minute. Six minutes later, it was Marshall, who led ESU in goals scored a year ago, getting her first of the season to push the lead to three.
MSSU scored it lone tally in the 73rd minute to avoid the shutout.
ESU outshot the Lions, 19-14, though 16 of the attempts came in the first half of play.
Jillian Patton had five saves in goal for ESU.
On Sunday, the Hornets will play fifth-ranked Central Missouri for first place in the MIAA after the Jennies snuck away with a 1-0 victory over Washburn on Friday evening in Warrensburg.
Kickoff from UCM's field is scheduled for 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.