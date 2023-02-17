The financial situation at the Emporia Senior Center is stable but needs remain, executive director Ian Boyd said Friday during the center's Love & Kindness fundraising luncheon.
"At this time, moment everything has stabilized," Boyd said.
On Oct. 31, 2022, the senior center held an emergency meeting during which time all activities and services were suspended. At the time, Boyd said the senior center was looking at several options including the sale of its building, in order to avoid dissolving the organization.
Boyd worked as an unpaid volunteer for two weeks. Following that meeting, two anonymous donors stepped forward to provide funds toward the center's functional expenses.
"Right now there is more money in our bank accounts than there was when I started in July 2018," Boyd said. "Things are looking up, but it's still — it's a cyclical issue."
He said the senior center's new board of directors consisting of board chair Ken Hanson, vice chair Pam Thuma, secretary Belle Grimsley, treasurer Jan Loux and Dr. Tom Hicks, will have to look at how to move funds around in the coming months as they continue an aggressive fundraising campaign. Part of the campaign includes bringing in a marketing expert and possibly a grantwriter.
And with needs continuing at the center, that's what made Friday's luncheon so important.
The luncheon was held to raise the funds needed to replace a walk-in cooler at the senior center, located at 603 E. 12th Ave. Boyd said it will cost around $3,200 to either replace or repair the cooler.
"The coil on the inside has gone out," he said. "A couple of years ago, we actually replaced the condensor outside."
Aside from the cooler, the senior center is also in need of a new roof. Boyd said a Dec. 2021 storm caused a lot of hail damage and now the roof is leaking.
"Right now we're trying to work with vendors trying to get some bids and then we also have some potential grantors," he said, adding that the fundraising for that project will be done privately.
Boyd said he wanted the community to know that the Emporia Senior Center is here to serve the public. He'd like to see more people coming to the senior center for its programming and activities.
"We still have people thinking that we're closed and we're not," he said. "The more people that we have in the building, the more awareness that we have and we'll just keep building on the strengths that we have."
The Emporia Senior Center is located at 603 E. 12th Ave. and is open 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday - Friday. They can be reached at 620-343-3160 or by emailing director@emporiaseniorcenter.org. Find more information on their Facebook page.
