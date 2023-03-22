Jerry Wayne Brandon, 80, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at his home in Americus, KS. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, 605 State Street, Emporia, KS. Contributions may be made to Hand in Hand Hospice, 1201 West 12th Ave., Emporia or Americus Township Library, 710 Main Street, Americus, KS 66835.
Jerry was born May 23, 1942 in Silver City, Oklahoma, to Ina (Guest) and Mart Brandon. He attended a country school at Lagoon through eighth grade. High school days were in Maramec, Glencoe, Quay and Glenpool. Jerry played basketball and baseball and hit many home runs playing for Quay. Later in life, Jerry was a coach for his daughter, Missy’s softball team. Those games were a special memory for them. Family was so important to Jerry, and he was good at keeping in contact with everyone. There were lots of long stories, raucous laughter and much love along with good food when the Brandon’s congregated.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1959-1963. Being stationed in the Azores is a time he spoke of fondly. He enjoyed telling the grandchildren that he was a weatherman in the service.
Every chance he got, Jerry enjoyed coon hunting, deer hunting, and fishing. He traveled many miles to watch his grandchildren play sports and dearly loved swapping stories with family, friends, or total strangers. He lived life his way and brought much joy to so many. Picking blackberries reminded him of his Mama. She did not drive but would say “I do not know who is taking me to pick blackberries, but someone is!”. He also loved to garden and shared what he raised with neighbors. One year he raised corn as high as an elephants’ eye and dearly loved watching his grandchildren gobble it up. Mushroom hunting was another passion of Jerry’s. The bragging rights meant a lot, but the mushrooms themselves were a delicacy.
Jerry retired from Sheffield Steel in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. He had tons of funny stories from his years there. His last position was overhead crane operator. He made some really good friends there, as well.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Melissa; two granddaughters, Tia Simmons and Annie Harrison; a grandson, Bobby Simmons and a brother, Kenneth.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 21 years, Alice, of the home; his children, Jeri of Claremore, OK and Kimberly Davis and her husband David of Jennings, OK; stepsons, Edward Hoyt, Jr. and his wife Emily of Overland Park, KS, Craig Hoyt of Emporia, KS and Peter Norton of Gardner, KS. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara June Humble of Oilton, OK; his three brothers, Ray and his wife Denise Scott of Oilton, OK and Harlan and his wife Marylyn of Jennings, OK, in addition to eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
