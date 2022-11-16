Mary Lee Stephens, 86, of Seneca, Kansas, formerly of Americus, Kansas, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Oakley Place of Seneca.
Mary Lee Stephens was born on September 29, 1936 in Goff, Kansas, the daughter of William Ward Sourk and Mary (Capsey) Sourk. She married Norman Lee Stephens in Goff, Kansas on August 14, 1955. He passed away on April 9, 2011 in Americus, Kansas.
Mary was a devoted mother to her children and worked outside the house in retail until her retirement. During her life Mary was an active member in the First United Methodist Church where she was on numerous boards and women’s clubs along with participating in the yearly roundup mission for clothes at the church. During her time as a member of the Americus Methodist Church she helped found the K-8 back to school supplies drive for the Americus Schools. She also volunteered at Lyon County Extension Office in Emporia. She also was a Cub Scout Den Mother for her sons.
One of Mary’s biggest joys was going to watch her son’s ball games as they grew up which later flowed over to watching her grandchildren play sports.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Douglas Eugene Stephens.
Mary is survived by her three sons, David Stephens (Carol) of Springdale, Arkansas, Brian Stephens (Ruth) of Olathe, Kansas and Donald Stephens (Pamela) of Onega, Kansas; a sister, Virginia Cook of Parson, Kansas and a brother, Edward Sourk (Helen) of Hiawatha, Kansas. Mary is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Cremation is planned. A graveside service will be held at a later date and time at the Fairview Cemetery in Goff, Kansas. The family has requested any memorial gifts be given to Coins for a Cause of Seneca, Kansas or the Nemaha County Home Health & Hospice sent in care of Popkess Memorial Chapel, 814 Castle, Seneca, Kansas 66538. On-line condolences may be left in care of the family at popkessmortuaries.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.