Newton - Lana Dianne Voss, 70, died on December 23, 2020, at Presbyterian Manor in Newton, Kansas. She was born on December 28, 1949, in Sterling, Kansas to William A. Voss and Lillie Carol Shannon. Lana graduated from Kingman High School in 1967, and attended Emporia State University where she received a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Masters Degree in Reading. She taught in the Kansas public schools for five years before moving to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1981. Ms. Voss served as Librarian at Page Memorial Library in Sand Springs, Oklahoma for ten years from 1983-1993. She was also very active in the Sand Springs community as part of the Main Street Association. After earning a Master of Library and Information Studies from Oklahoma University in 1993, she began working in the children’s department at Tulsa Central Library, eventually becoming Manager of the department in 2010. Following a diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, she retired from the Tulsa City-County Library in 2012. Lana remained in the Tulsa area until 2015, when she moved to the Presbyterian Manor in Newton, Kansas.
Lana was married to Jeffrey Kim McCosh on April 16, 1978 in Emporia, Kansas. They were divorced in 1984. She is survived by one son, Austin Voss McCosh, of Emporia, KS; two sisters, Dixie (Bob) Anders of Forsythe, MO, and Vickie (David) Kaplan of Arlington, VA; one nephew, Sean (Rebecca) Anders of Loveland, CO; and her many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Her ashes will be scattered in accordance with her son’s wishes. A monument dedicated to her memory has been placed in the cemetery at Plainville, Kansas. The family suggests memorials to the following: Friends of the Tulsa Library (TulsaLibrary.org/Friends); the Woody Guthrie Center of Tulsa, OK (WoodyGuthrieCenter.org); Newton Presbyterian Manor (giving.presbyterianmanors.org); or Heart and Soul Hospice (HeartAndSoulHospice.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.