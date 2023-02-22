COUNCIL GROVE — The Morris County USD 417 Board of Education held a special meeting for superintendent evaluations Tuesday, a week after an independent auditor accused its superintendent of misusing COVID-19 relief funds by purchasing two vehicles outright rather than keeping them on a lease.
Aron Dody, who has led the district since 2018, previously served as the superintendent of schools for USD 251 North Lyon County. His contract renewal with the district was previously rescinded during a Jan. 30 meeting by a 4-3 vote.
On Feb. 13, April Schwartz of Varney & Associates told board members that two audits had been done to fulfill both state and federal requirements. During that process, Schwartz said the district did not comply with a state requirement for competitive bids for purchases that exceed $20,000.
According to the a letter sent to the Board of Education by Varney and Associates, the Fiscal Year 2021-22 audit found six main issues with the audit.
Those issues included noncompliance with federal grant requirements, a violation of Kansas Bid Law, a lack of segretation of duties, and failure to follow the board’s own policies and procedures. Varney & Associates also recommended the board “engage with a local attorney to represent them and assist in routine legal matters,” and said the board should have policies in place for cybersecurity “that prevent access to the District’s network by any unprotected computers.”
The district’s noncompliance with federal grant requirements was noted regarding two vehicle purchases using federal funds for a grant that did not allow for capital purchases; the grant only allowed lease arrangements.
“The Board’s response disagrees with our assessment,” Varney & Associates said in the letter. “However, we are required to report the questioned costs and the grantor agencies have the authority to further review and make a determination. The District requested one-third of the ‘lease’ total on the KDHE grant for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, with intentions to request the other two-thirds in the following two subsequent years. However, the total amount was paid during fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.”
As for the violation of Kansas Bid Law, Schwartz told the board on Feb. 13 that purchases were made during FY22 that “exceeded the $20,000 threshold, however the bid requirements were not followed.”
Schwartz said it was Varney & Associates’ position that the superintendent made purchases without following policies and proecedures. She said it seemed that Dody was given “too much authority” to make decisions without board approval. She recommended the district follow all applicable statutes, policies and procedures and have oversights in place.
In a response to Varney & Associates from the district and the Kansas Association of School Boards, the district denied that bid law had been violated. The district stated that the superintendent found the cost of the vehicles would be lower for the district if the leases were paid off early, rather than if the district kept paying on the lease for the duration of the timeframe.
“He did unilaterally opt to pay the purchase price for those vehicles to acquire them outright without board approval and without going through the bid process,” Schwartz said, reading the letter sent by the district.
Dody’s response, as read by Schwartz, was that he was not aware of any purchases where he did not follow Kansas Bid Law.
In a response to Varney & Associates, the board and KASB attorneys disagreed with the auditor’s findings.
Varney & Associates recommended that there be a clear segregation of duties and recommended that someone reviews monthly bank reconciliations, such as the board treasurer.
The board of education on Feb. 17 posted a statement to social media saying they were aware there was “hard work ahead” and that they recognized there were areas for growth.
“We want you to know that when concerns regarding financial practices in the district came to our attention, we took swift action to investigate them,” the district said. “We recognize that we have room for growth in this area, and that you are trusting us not only with the education of your students but also with being fiscally responsible stewards of public funds.
“We know you all want answers and immediate action steps. Please understand that as a board, we are focused on listening, learning, and reflecting and we ask for your patience as we work through these stages. Our board has every intention to welcome others to be part of our work, to be able to see changes to policy and practice we make to correct these issues, and to walk alongside us as we attempt to eliminate obstacles getting in the way of our ability to focus on meeting student needs.”
The district said individual privacy rights limited what they could say publicly regarding specific staff members or students.
“While greater transparency will be a goal of ours in moving forward, we ask for your understanding that there are lines we cannot cross as a board or individual board members when confidential information is concerned,” they said. “Please keep in mind that we are committed to clear and consistent two-way communication with our employees, families, and community in the weeks and months ahead.”
A message to the board regarding what disciplinary action was taken against Dody during Tuesday’s special meeting was not immediately returned.
