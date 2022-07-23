I see a flag that says, “Don’t blame me, I voted for Trump.” I blame you and everyone, politicians included who are too busy pointing fingers to do their job correctly. Please think critically about the politicians and issues.
On the ballot is an amendment to change our state constitution. This law they want to change was crafted by both sides with compromise. There is no time machine so we cannot go into the future and prove or disprove the claims about what will happen if... Who has the right to decide on a medical issue for someone else? The law in place that has been working, why change it? Who is behind the push for change?
Listen to what the candidates are saying. If they are pointing fingers and blaming, they are part of the problem, voting for the “party,” not the people. Pointing your finger, four other fingers are pointing back to you. Politicians need to craft bills and vote on what is best for ALL of US, the people who have put them in office. We need representation that will work together, compromise, and continue to try to bring back our nation’s greatness/goodness.
Research — VOTE.
Sincerely,
Cheryl Barb,
Emporia
