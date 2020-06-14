One person is dead and another seriously injured after an accident south of Emporia Sunday evening.
At approximately 8:05 p.m. Sunday, Lyon County first responders were dispatched to the 1100 block of Road L for the report of an injury accident and related grass fire.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Zach Shafer, an unknown make and model passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on Road L when the driver lost control and struck a power pole. When emergency crews arrived, the vehicle was on fire. Whether the fire was caused by the power lines or the vehicle is still under investigation.
One passenger was deceased upon the arrival of emergency crews. One patient with serious injuries was life-flighted from the area near 8:40 p.m.
More information will be available soon.
