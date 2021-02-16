Olpe U.M.C. supper
The Olpe United Methodist Church will host a soup supper from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. The menu includes choice of chili, ham and beans, vegetable, chicken noodle, and other soups, relishes, crackers, desserts and drinks. Eat-in with socially distanced seating or carry-out.
A free will offering is appreciated. The handicapped accessible church is located at 120 W. Listerscheid St. in Olpe. The church encourages you to call for carry-out at 620-475-3863 or 620-343-5544. Please mask up.
Senior Food Box Program in Emporia
The Kansas Food Bank and Friendship Center have openings for the USDA program to help provide monthly food boxes to low income seniors. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program is available in Lyon County to persons age 60 and above who qualify by meeting income requirements.
Food packages include a variety of foods, such as nonfat dry and ultra-high temperature fluid milk, juice, farina, oats, ready-to-eat cereal, rice, pasta, peanut butter, dry beans, canned meat, poultry or fish, and canned fruits and vegetables.
Interested seniors must fill out an application and provide proof of ID, proof of income (Social Security Statement) and proof of address. Once approved, they will receive a monthly food box.
Applications, and information on income guidelines, are available by calling Debi at the Kansas Food Bank 316-265-3663.
AARP tax-aide sites closed
Due to the nature of the pandemic, the Emporia in-person Tax-Aide sites will not be open this season. This includes the Emporia Senior Center and the Industrial branch of Emporia State Federal Credit Union. The safety and health of taxpayers, volunteers, and the overall community are of the utmost importance. They hope to reopen these locations in 2022.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
American Legion meets
The American Legion will hold its monthly membership meetings on the 4th Tuesday of the month.
Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 102 Exchange St., serves meals and hands out bags of pantry food from 4 - 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Commodity distribution
Commodities will be distributed from 1:30 -3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 — or until boxes are gone — curbside at The Salvation Army, 209 W. 4th Ave. All persons are required to stay in their vehicle.
To be eligible for Commodities, your household’s total monthly income must be below certain income guidelines. If you have any questions please call the office at 620-342-3093.
If you have someone else pick up your commodities for you, The Salvation Army will need a new TEFAP Proxy form 2021 on file prior to distribution. Forms are available to pick up at the office at 327 Constitution St. from 9 a.m. - 4:30pm. Call 620-342-3093 or send a message on Facebook with a valid email address and they will send a form to be printed, filled out and returned.
2021 Polar Plunge
The 2021 Polar Plunge and Polar Strut 5K is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at Mouse Lake in Emporia. Every dollar raised goes toward Special Olympics programming in Kansas. Head over to plungeks.org for more information.
